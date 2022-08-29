Frankfort's Jago Chagoya (33) gets ready to move the ball past Trinity Christian's Jake Evans (16) and Marshall Stewart in the 11th Region All "A" Classic game at Monday at Capitol View Park. FHS won to advance to the tournament semifinals. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s boys soccer team rallied for a thrilling victory Saturday over previously unbeaten Great Crossing.
The Panthers showed no letdown when they faced 1-5 Trinity Christian Monday in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Classic, winning 10-0 at Capitol View Park.
FHS (4-2-1) will play Model (9-0) in the semifinals Wednesday at Lexington Christian at 6 p.m.
Frankfort defeated Great Crossing 2-1 Saturday, scoring a goal with 48 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and then winning in overtime.
“We talked before the game about being focused and being intentional because we came off a huge high on Saturday night with a district win in overtime, so I was really happy we started pretty focused,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said about Monday’s game.
“We took advantage of our opportunities, and we stayed healthy, we got a lot of people some rest, and we got a lot of young guys some opportunities.”
The Panthers (4-2) scored five quick goals to start the game. Scoring were Ty Hancock off an assist from Alex Gonzalez, Colby Cracraft with the assist to Preston Barber, Gonzalez with Barber collecting his second assist, Tyler Miller off an assist from William Coblin, and Willam Nolberto off a rebound.
FHS led 8-0 at halftime. The last three goals of the first half were scored by Stephane Bebe, Alek Hunter and David Rebolledo with Nolberto assisting on Bebe’s goal and Rebolledo getting the assist on Hunter’s score.
Chefor Gwandi scored on a penalty kick early in the second half after Jago Chagoya was taken down in the box, and Hunter’s second goal of the night closed out the game on the mercy rule with 25 minutes on the clock.
Playing for a spot in the semifinals provided the Panthers with some incentive.
“There’s something at stake,” Kennedy said. “The only way to get to the final was to start strong tonight. We can’t get to the final without winning the first one.”
Wednesday’s other semifinal is Berea vs. Sayre. The semifinal winners will meet for the 11th Region All “A” Classic championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lexington Christian.
• Frankfort’s win Saturday over Great Crossing gives them a 3-0 record in the district.
Great Crossing, which hadn’t given up a goal while building its 3-0 record, scored early in the game and kept the 1-0 lead until a goal from Bebe with 48.3 seconds left.
Coblin had the assist on Bebe’s goal, and he scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
