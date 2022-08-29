Frankfort’s boys soccer team rallied for a thrilling victory Saturday over previously unbeaten Great Crossing.

The Panthers showed no letdown when they faced 1-5 Trinity Christian Monday in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Classic, winning 10-0 at Capitol View Park.

083022.BSOC-FH Chagoya-Trinity Christian_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Jago Chagoya (33) gets ready to move the ball past Trinity Christian's Jake Evans (16) and Marshall Stewart in the 11th Region All "A" Classic game at Monday at Capitol View Park. FHS won to advance to the tournament semifinals. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
083022.BSOC-FH Miller_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Tyler Miller takes the ball downfield during Monday's 11th Region All "A" Classic game against Trinity Christian at Capitol View Park. FHS won 10-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription