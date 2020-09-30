FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 9-0 win over Danville Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

The Panthers had eight players score goals, including seniors Jeremiah Pardi, Nathan Neal and Ethan Carpenter.

Senior Sam Yocum had the shutout in goal.

Frankfort’s other goals were scored by Ethan Vermillion, McLain Barber, Adam Gritton, Colby Cracraft and Tyron Reynolds. The final goal of the match was an own goal.

Frankfort’s seniors this year are Pardi, Neal, Carpenter, Yocum, Laurence Allen and Henry Higbee.

FHS (6-1) plays its next match Thursday at Spencer County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription