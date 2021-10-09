Since joining the 41st District in 2019, Great Crossing’s boys soccer team had advanced to the district final all three years and won the last two, both against Frankfort.
Frankfort made sure there wasn’t a three-peat.
FHS, which lost 5-2 at Great Crossing in the regular season, shut out the Warhawks 5-0 Friday at Franklin County to win its first district title since 2017.
The Panthers will host a first-round match in the 11th Region tournament Monday at Sower Soccer Complex. The opponent and game time will be determined at the tournament draw Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We thought the score in the regular-season match was not representative of the two teams,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “Great Crossing is a very good team. They’ve shown that year after year, but we feel we can compete against anyone.
“We executed at a high level, and we had a lot of energy.”
Frankfort’s first goal came with 20:44 in the first half when the Warhawks were called for a foul in the penalty box.
Ethan Vermillion converted the penalty kick to give FHS a 1-0 lead, and with 6:51 remaining in the first half, Tyron Reynolds scored off an assist from Tyler Miller to give Frankfort a 2-0 lead at halftime.
FHS kept the pressure on in the second half as the Warhawks were on the receiving end of several yellow cards.
“We came in really prepared and ready for everything they had,” FHS senior McLain Barber said.
Ty Hancock played the ball to Vermillion with 24 minutes left in the match, and Vermillion rocketed the ball into the net for a 3-0 lead.
Reynolds’ second goal came about four minutes later with the assist going to Miller, and Ashton Allen scored Frankfort’s final goal with 8½ minutes left.
“I know I’m probably echoing what I said the other night,” Kennedy said, “but I’m proud of our three center backs and goalkeeper for really making it hard for our opponents to get a skilled attack.
“They did a good job on their wings and forwards and maintaining that clean sheet. That’s a product of how well the three and our goalkeeper play together.”
The three center backs are Chefor Gwandi, McLain Barber and Ashtin Austin, and Dawson Pearl is Frankfort’s goalkeeper.
McLain Barber was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Also named to the all-tournament team from Frankfort were Vermillion, Reynolds and Pearl.
Rounding out the all-tournament team were Chinmay Tope and Josh Lumpkins of Western Hills, Brayden Hack and Kaleb Terry from Franklin County, and Caleb Coats, Reagan Disney and Ethan Purcell of Great Crossing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.