Since joining the 41st District in 2019, Great Crossing’s boys soccer team had advanced to the district final all three years and won the last two, both against Frankfort.

Frankfort made sure there wasn’t a three-peat.

FHS, which lost 5-2 at Great Crossing in the regular season, shut out the Warhawks 5-0 Friday at Franklin County to win its first district title since 2017.

The Panthers will host a first-round match in the 11th Region tournament Monday at Sower Soccer Complex. The opponent and game time will be determined at the tournament draw Saturday at 3 p.m.

100921.BSoc-FH Coblin Reynolds_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Tyron Reynolds (15) celebrates his first-half goal with teammates William Coblin (24), Ty Hancock (22) and Ashtin Austin (10) Friday in the 41st District tournament final against Great Crossing. Frankfort won 5-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“We thought the score in the regular-season match was not representative of the two teams,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “Great Crossing is a very good team. They’ve shown that year after year, but we feel we can compete against anyone.

“We executed at a high level, and we had a lot of energy.”

Frankfort’s first goal came with 20:44 in the first half when the Warhawks were called for a foul in the penalty box.

Ethan Vermillion converted the penalty kick to give FHS a 1-0 lead, and with 6:51 remaining in the first half, Tyron Reynolds scored off an assist from Tyler Miller to give Frankfort a 2-0 lead at halftime.

FHS kept the pressure on in the second half as the Warhawks were on the receiving end of several yellow cards.

“We came in really prepared and ready for everything they had,” FHS senior McLain Barber said.

Ty Hancock played the ball to Vermillion with 24 minutes left in the match, and Vermillion rocketed the ball into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Reynolds’ second goal came about four minutes later with the assist going to Miller, and Ashton Allen scored Frankfort’s final goal with 8½ minutes left.

“I know I’m probably echoing what I said the other night,” Kennedy said, “but I’m proud of our three center backs and goalkeeper for really making it hard for our opponents to get a skilled attack.

“They did a good job on their wings and forwards and maintaining that clean sheet. That’s a product of how well the three and our goalkeeper play together.”

The three center backs are Chefor Gwandi, McLain Barber and Ashtin Austin, and Dawson Pearl is Frankfort’s goalkeeper.

McLain Barber was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Also named to the all-tournament team from Frankfort were Vermillion, Reynolds and Pearl.

Rounding out the all-tournament team were Chinmay Tope and Josh Lumpkins of Western Hills, Brayden Hack and Kaleb Terry from Franklin County, and Caleb Coats, Reagan Disney and Ethan Purcell of Great Crossing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription