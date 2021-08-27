FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team cruised to its second straight Capital City Classic win Thursday, beating Anderson County 9-1 at the Sower Soccer Complex.

FHS plays its final Capital City Classic game Saturday at 8 p.m. against Western Hills at Sower. At 6 p.m. Saturday, Franklin County takes on Anderson County in a tournament matchup.

Adam Gritton finished with three goals for a hat trick and one assist for the Panthers Thursday. Preston Barber, Ethan Vermillion, Colby Cracraft and Taylor Dunigan each had a goal and an assist.

Bryson Cox and Ashtin Austin both scored for FHS, and Jackson Fisher, Tyron Reynolds and Ty Hancock all had one assist apiece.

