Frankfort High senior Charlie Ellis, seated center, last week signed to play baseball at Midway University. Seated next to Ellis are his sister, Rhealee Ellis, left, and his mother, Ami Ellis. Standing, from left, are former FHS head baseball coach Jerrad Robin, current FHS head baseball coach Travis McConathy, and Midway assistant baseball coach Chris Copenhagen. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort High senior Charlie Ellis, 19, signed last week to play baseball at Midway University.

Ellis, who has played just about every position for the FHS baseball team, was also a starter on the Panthers’ football and basketball teams.

Parent’s name: Ami Ellis

Plans to major in: sports management

GPA: 3.9

Sport you plan to play in college: baseball

Position(s) you played in high school: utility player, catcher, outfield, middle infield, third base, pitched, anywhere the coach put me.

Selected Midway because: I chose Midway because of the small atmosphere; I felt like I was home. The coaches were 100% honest about what is needed to get a starting spot. The baseball program they are building is amazing, and I’m very excited about my future as an Eagle.

Letters earned (all sports): four varsity football, five varsity basketball and six varsity baseball

Honors earned: KHSSA first team all-state, KHSSA triple threat award, USSSA all-American, all-district baseball team, all-county baseball team, all-district football team, all-district basketball team.

Comment from FHS baseball coach Travis McConathy: Charlie is an outstanding student-athlete. He works hard in the classroom and on the field. Charlie is just a good human being who has his head on straight. His leadership and playing ability speak for themselves. His teammates love him and look up to him. The kid is a gamer. He embraces it plus he wants the game in his hands in those late game or tight situations.

As a coach, that’s what you want from a player. Midway is getting someone who works hard to give everything to his teammates and coaches. And it also helps that Charlie is a talented baseball player. I am going to miss him tremendously but I know he will do well at Midway.

