It seems inevitable that at some point this season, Craig Foley will become the all-time winningest football coach at Frankfort High.
It’s a goal he didn’t set at a place where he never interviewed for the head coaching position.
But over the past 18 years, FHS has become home to Foley.
“Originally, I never thought I’d be here this long,” he said. “I originally thought it’d be a stepping stone and after two or three years I would leave. I just never found the right spot to go to.
“I’ve interviewed for a couple of jobs and I’ve had a couple of offers, but it’s never been the right time. And this place kind of grew on me. My family’s here, and I wasn’t going to leave that.
“I’ve got good people around me. It makes it a joy to continue to be here and not want to leave,” Foley added. “There’s community support, and the administration has been good to me. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”
The Panthers open their season at home Friday against Paris. A win would tie Foley with Raymond Webb for most victories at FHS with 139. Two victories this season would give Foley the record.
“The reason I had ended up at Frankfort to start with was I had applied for the head coaching job at (Franklin) County that year after coach (Tom) Roberts was let go, and I’d interviewed and that’s when they gave it to Donny Walker,” Foley said. “Donny Walker and I met and just decided it would be best if we both went our separate ways.
“That’s when Joey (Thacker) offered me a spot down here, and that’s when I was hired as an assistant.”
That was in 2003, and just as school started Thacker was named the girls basketball coach at Franklin County.
On the first day of school, Foley was called into the principal’s office and told he was the head football coach. Four days later the Panthers played their first scrimmage.
“He gave it to me, that’s how it went down,” said Foley, who didn’t spend any time as interim head coach and had little time to adjust to the new position.
“The staff was still intact, so we just decided at that point it would be easier for me to change my philosophy as opposed to asking the kids to change their philosophy. I could still sprinkle in ways I wanted to do some stuff, but as far as schemes and stuff, we kept the schemes that we had implemented during the summer. We didn’t change that, but we made some little tweaks.”
Foley, who grew up in Paris, is a 1990 graduate of Bourbon County High School, where he played football and basketball.
“Basketball was my first love,” he said. “I just realized being short, slow, I wasn’t going to be a basketball star.”
As time went on, Foley found things to love about football.
“It takes all 11 of you to have success on the field,” he said when asked what he likes about the sport. “It’s just that bonding and brotherhood you get. It’s sweat equity at its finest. The competitive nature of it, the schemes that you get to try, the quick adjustments on the fly to change things up, the physical part of it.”
Foley went on to play football at Georgetown College, and he began his coaching career at Bourbon County in 1993.
“I had stopped playing at Georgetown at that point,” he said. “There was a coaching change over there, and my brother was in high school playing at Bourbon County. They needed coaches, so I talked with Roger Gruneisen at that time, and he asked me to come over. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Foley stayed at Bourbon County through 2001, and the Colonels won a state championship in 1997.
He coached at FCHS in 2002 before going to FHS in 2003. Foley has been a health and physical education teacher, athletic director and dean of students at Frankfort, and he’s currently assistant principal.
Going into his 19th season at the Panthers’ head coach, Foley said some games stand out among the 216 he’s coached at the school.
“The first year we played County,” he said. “You hate to say a personal game, but it was a personal game because I’d just been there the year before so I had a relationship with those kids, and then being down here, I had a relationship with my new kids. That game always stands out.
“The Beechwood game in 2013 when we finally got over that hump and beat those guys. The flip side is going down to Mayfield (in 2013). I thought we had a really good shot to beat Mayfield that year and then Jalen (Acree) gets hurt and things went downhill from there.” A win over Mayfield would have put FHS in the Class A state championship game.
“They’re all special, there's something I can take from them all and go from there,” Foley said. “The first win is always special. Evarts (a 42-18 win in the 2003 season opener), that was special.”
Foley said depth is a struggle at Class A Frankfort.
“The first year I finished the year with 18 or 19 kids,” he said. “It’s a constant battle. That’s the biggest issue, the depth, or the lack of depth.”
The Panthers had about 40 players out for the 2007 team, but Foley said numbers are between 25 to 33 most years.
While depth is an issue, consistency among his coaching staff hasn’t been.
Shane Smith has been an assistant for all but one of Foley’s years as head coach.
“That’s been a big part, having that consistency in the staff and trusting him,” Foley said. “Terry Hopper has been with me 16, 17 years, and that’s been key there, having a couple of guys to keep that consistency going.”
Smith sees three strengths Foley has that have been key to his success.
“He knows how to trust,” Smith said. “He trusts his coaches and gives them autonomy to coach and doesn’t micromanage how we coach. He trusts his players and gives them the freedom to have an individual identity within the framework of the team.
“Craig is a humble person. In the sport of football, a lot of coaches have big egos. I believe Craig would give credit to his players first for all the wins he has accomplished. I have never seen him with a me-first attitude.
“He displays self-sacrifice; there is no job that Craig wouldn’t do. He washes the uniforms every weekend, taking time away from his family. He is the first to arrive and the last to leave. He has always encouraged his assistants to go home on a Friday night while he stays behind to pick up trash and clean.”
Webb finished his FHS coaching career with a 139-79-2 record, and Foley’s record is 138-77-1.
Webb was Smith’s coach in high school.
“He and I had a lot of conversations during those four years,” Smith said of Webb. “I don’t recall one of them about how I could be a better player, but I can recall many conversations about how he would talk about being a better person.
“The care went well beyond our time on the football team. While I haven’t played for him in 30 years, the last time I saw him was two years ago when he showed up at my grandfather’s funeral.”
Foley has no plans to retire, but he knows where he’ll be when that time comes.
“I’ve chosen to stay,” he said. “I could have left two or three years ago for a good little spot, but the timing wasn’t right. I’m happy where I’m at, and I’ll retire from here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.