Frankfort’s football team lost at Kentucky Country Day 42-16 Friday in a district game.
Parks Pressley had a touchdown run for the Panthers and then ran for the two-point conversion.
Frankfort’s other touchdown came on a 41-yard pass from Parker Hammons to Charlie Ellis, and Hammons ran for the conversion.
FHS quarterback Sam Davis went 5-for-12 for 83 yards, and Hammons’ touchdown pass was the only pass he threw. Ellis went 1-for-1 passing for 29 yards.
Azeno Williams led FHS in rushing with 61 yards, and Ellis caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Tayshaun Hamilton and Thiago Pires both had five tackles to lead the Panthers.
KCD is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Frankfort is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the district. The Panthers host Berea Friday in their final regular-season district game of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.