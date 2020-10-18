FHS logo

Frankfort’s football team lost at Kentucky Country Day 42-16 Friday in a district game.

Parks Pressley had a touchdown run for the Panthers and then ran for the two-point conversion.

Frankfort’s other touchdown came on a 41-yard pass from Parker Hammons to Charlie Ellis, and Hammons ran for the conversion.

FHS quarterback Sam Davis went 5-for-12 for 83 yards, and Hammons’ touchdown pass was the only pass he threw. Ellis went 1-for-1 passing for 29 yards.

Azeno Williams led FHS in rushing with 61 yards, and Ellis caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Tayshaun Hamilton and Thiago Pires both had five tackles to lead the Panthers.

KCD is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.

Frankfort is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the district. The Panthers host Berea Friday in their final regular-season district game of the season.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription