111321.FBall FH Cameron Stone_ly.jpg

Frankfort senior Cameron Stone walks off the field after scoring a touchdown against Eminence last week in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs at Sower Field. FHS defeated Eminence but lost at Kentucky Country Day Friday in the second round. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort’s football season came to an end Friday night with a 30-0 loss to Kentucky Country Day in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs in Louisville.

KCD (10-2) led just 7-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half.

The Bearcats’ E.J. Dickerson rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

KCD was ranked as the state’s No. 4 Class 1A team in the final Associated Press poll of the season. The Bearcats also have the fourth-highest RPI in the state for Class 1A.

Frankfort (7-5) has seven seniors on this year’s team — Damien Chadwell, Charlie Ellis, Will Lairson, Adrian Spencer, Cameron Stone, Elijah Walker and Azeno Williams.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription