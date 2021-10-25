FHS logo

Frankfort’s football team defeated Berea 40-8 Friday at Berea to clinch second place in its district.

FHS quarterback Sam Davis threw two touchdown passes to Larry Carter, and he also had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Jaden Morgan rushed for one touchdown and scored another on a kickoff return for the Panthers. Azeno Williams ran for a touchdown, and Elijah Walker scored twice on two-point conversions.

Williams and Adrian Spencer both had seven tackles to lead FHS.

Frankfort (6-3) closes out the regular season Friday at Western Hills.

