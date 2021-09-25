FHS logo

Frankfort's football team improved to 4-2 with a 49-20 win Friday at Nicholas County.

The victory was FHS' second in a row.

The Panthers have an open week Friday, and they start district play at home Oct. 8 against Eminence.

