Frankfort’s football team stayed right with Kentucky Country Day, the No. 2 Class 1A team in the state, Friday, but it was KCD that came away with the 28-20 win at Sower Field.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Bearcats scored three minutes into the second period and took a 7-0 lead.

Frankfort’s Jaden Morgan had a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:15 left in the quarter. The conversion run failed, and KCD’s lead was down to a point at 7-6.

The Bearcats scored two more second-quarter touchdowns for a 21-6 lead, and with one second left before halftime Frankfort quarterback Sam Davis completed a 49-yard pass to Charlie Ellis for a touchdown, leaving the score a 21-12 at the half.

KCD scored the only touchdown of the third quarter with less than a minute left in the period, and FHS’ Azeno Williams went 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:30 left in the game. Morgan ran for the conversion, making the final score 28-20.

KCD finished with 360 yards on offense, and Frankfort had 300 yards.

FHS had a balanced attack, with 131 yards passing and 169 yards rushing.

Williams rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Davis completed 13 passes out of 25 attempts for 131 yards and one touchdown.

KCD, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, is now 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.

Frankfort, 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the district, closes out district play Friday at Berea.

