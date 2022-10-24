Frankfort's football team defeated Berea 44-26 Friday at Sower Field.

Frankfort's Ty Harrod (60), Noah Stanley (52) and Kamarion Carter (23) get in their stances on defense during the first quarter of the Panthers' game against Berea. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

With the win, FHS finished 2-1 in the district to claim second place and will host a first-round game in the Class 1A state playoffs.

