FHS logo

Frankfort’s football team lost at Bracken County 48-27 Friday.

Two players scored all seven of Bracken’s touchdowns. Dylan Teegarden rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Dalton Tarter rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription