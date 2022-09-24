Frankfort’s football team stayed close to Nicholas County but struggled to keep the Blue Jackets out of the end zone, leading to a 42-28 win for Nicholas Friday at Sower Field.

The Panthers (3-3) struck first, with Larry “Bug” Carter scoring a touchdown and Ty Hancock kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

