Frankfort’s football team scored early and stayed in the lead the rest of the way in beating Paris 41-14 Friday at Sower Field.

If it wasn’t exactly the game FHS coach Craig Foley wanted to see from his team, it was a good starting point for the season.

With the win, Foley tied Raymond Webb with the most football victories in school history at 139.

“I don’t know if it means a lot other than I’ve been here for 100 years it seems like, but it was good to get the first win under our belts tonight,” Foley said.

 “Not happy at all with the way we played. I feel like we gave up 28 points on offense that we left out on the field.”

FHS’ Azeno Williams scored from 4 yards out just a minute into the game, and Will Lairson kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

An 18-yard touchdown run by Darian Bell pulled Paris within a point at 7-6 with 8:15 left in the second quarter, but the Greyhounds missed the extra point, and that was as close as they got to Frankfort.

Jaden Morgan returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to put Frankfort up 13-6, and the Panthers led 19-6 at halftime after Williams went 6 yards for his second touchdown.

“I think we did a lot of good stuff,” Foley said. “We just have to learn out to finish things, and I don’t think we did that.”

FHS scored once in the third quarter, on a 3-yard run by Williams, and the Panthers added two touchdowns in the fourth. Morgan ran 16 yards for one touchdown, and he scored on a 90-yard pass play from Sam Davis.

“We just have to learn to finish plays,” Foley said. “We have to be more consistent in that type of stuff. Defensively I thought we swarmed around and flew to the ball.  We’ve got to learn to get more pressure from our edge players. They’re not doing a real good job of that right now.”

Paris scored in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Williams Puckett, who also ran for the conversion.

Lairson kicked three extra points, and Williams ran for one two-point conversion.

“I thought we ran extremely hard,” Foley said. “I thought we fought really well.

“We still have not had the same 11 every day at practice for offense or defense. Once we get that ironed out, too, that’ll help out as well. It’s a small-school problem. They’re playing other sports, and we share athletes.”

Frankfort’s next game is at home Friday against Lynn Camp.

