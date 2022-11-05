A close first quarter gave way to a blowout by halftime, and Frankfort’s football team beat Ludlow 50-13 Friday in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs at Sower Field.
FHS (7-4) will play at Newport Central Catholic Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
Frankfort led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter but took control in the second period and led 43-7 at halftime.
“Every northern Kentucky team I’ve ever played, credit to them up there, they always play hard, and they played hard till the end,” FHS coach Ethan Atchley said about Ludlow.
“Our kids have kind of started playing their best football at the end of the year, and I’ve had other years where that hasn’t been the case. You peaked in the middle of the year or you peaked in the district and you weren’t ready for the playoffs. Knock on wood, luckily we’re healthy, and the depth from the soccer kids that have come out has really, really sparked us.”
Since completing their season in the second round of the 11th Region tournament, soccer players Ashtin Austin, Carter Gilbert, William Coblin and Jago Chagoya have joined the football team. Ty Hancock, who also played soccer, has been with the football team as a kicker all season, but since soccer season ended he’s also been playing defense.
FHS opened the scoring Friday on a 40-yard run by Jaden Morgan with 7:34 left in the first quarter, and Larry Carter went 5 yards for the Panthers’ second touchdown less than a minute later.
Ludlow (4-7) responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass by Jaxson Rice, who also kicked the extra point.
That made the score 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, and the second quarter was all Frankfort.
Morgan scored on runs of 34, 39 and 18 yards, and Carter scored from 1 yard out just before halftime as Ludlow struggled to contain Frankfort’s speed.
“We have to continue to play to that,” Atchley said. “There are a lot of 1A teams that just don’t have kids that are fast like we do. Being able to have some superior speed, it’s the first place that I’ve been that I’ve actually had speed at a premium. I’ve had one or two guys we were trying to get the ball to that were fast. These kids here have really bought in as the year’s gone along.”
Hancock went 4-for-4 on point-after kicks, and Carter ran for a two-point conversion following Morgan’s fourth touchdown of the game to make the score 43-7 at halftime.
The second half was played with a running clock.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. In the final period, Ludlow’s Andrew Kendall scored on an 18-yard run to make the score 43-13, and Frankfort closed out the scoring with a 17-yard run by Brice Marston. Coblin kicked the extra point.
Now comes Newport Central Catholic, which defeated Eminence 52-0 Friday in the first round of the playoffs and brings a 9-2 record into second round.
“Newport Central Catholic is a big, physical team,” Atchley said. “They play some guys both ways. Their quarterback plays on defense, and he’s a pretty good quarterback. Our depth can help us along with our speed in a lot of spots.
“We’ve got some guys in a couple areas that can give them some fits and problems, and we’ve just got to take care of the football, not turn it over and make plays. I think we’ve got a puncher’s chance without question, but we’ve got to get there, we’ve got to compete, we’ve got a long bus ride.
“But I like what we’ve got and what we’ve added here, like I said with the Pele kids as I call them, but these kids have really bought in and really gelled and they’re playing their butts off right now.”
