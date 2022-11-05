A close first quarter gave way to a blowout by halftime, and Frankfort’s football team beat Ludlow 50-13 Friday in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs at Sower Field.

110522.FBall-FH Morgan-Ludlow Bridges_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Jaden Morgan, right, gets past Ludlow's Jaylen Bridges (30) during Friday's Class 1A playoff game at Sower Field. Morgan rushed for four touchdowns in FHS' 50-13 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

FHS (7-4) will play at Newport Central Catholic Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

110522.FBall-FH Carter-Ludlow Da Anness .jpg

Frankfort's Larry "Bug" Carter (4) runs past the outstretched arm of Ludlow's Dameyn Anness (21) in the first half of Friday's Class 1A playoff game at Sower Field. Carter scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion as FHS won 50-13. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
110522.FBall-FH Carter Spinks EJ Atchley_ly.JPG

E.J. Atchley, son of Frankfort head football coach Ethan Atchley, sits on the shoulders of Larry "Bug" Carter during the post-game huddle Friday at Sower Field. At left is Sam Spinks (64). FHS defeated Ludlow 50-13 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
110522.FBall-FH Leigh_ly.jpg

Frankfort quarterback Mason Leigh (3) carries the ball during the first half of Friday's Class 1A playoff game against Ludlow at Sower Field. FHS won 50-13. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

