Frankfort's football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 52-0 win at Lynn Camp Friday.

FHS plays Sayre Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl at Sayre. The Panthers' first home game will be Sept. 9 against Doss.

