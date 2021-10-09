Frankfort’s football team improved to 5-2 with a 53-14 win over Eminence Friday at Sower Field.

100921.FHS-Eminence snap.jpg

Frankfort quarterback Sam Davis (2) looks to the sideline before the play. Quintin Raglin (54) prepares to snap the ball against Eminence Friday while Charles Nelson (72) is in his stance. Frankfort won 53-14. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Panthers had 565 yards on offense in their district opener.

FHS' Azeno Williams rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, followed closely by Jaden Morgan with 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Sam Davis and Larry Carter both had touchdown runs in the second half, and Davis threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Carter.

FHS continues district play Friday when it hosts Kentucky Country Day.

