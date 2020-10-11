FHS logo

Frankfort's football team picked up its first win of the season Friday, rolling past Eminence 51-38 at Eminence.

It was the district opener for both teams.

FHS' Azeno Williams ran for 384 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Charlie Ellis scored two touchdown for the Panthers with 48 yards on 10 carries, and Parks Pressley rushed for 19 yards on three carries, and he scored a two-point conversion.

Quarterback Sam Davis was 2-for-3 for 11 yards with a two-point conversion pass and a two-point conversion reception. Ellis also threw for a conversion, and Elijah Walker caught two passes for 11 yards and had a reception for a two-point conversion.

Jaden Morgan had nine solo tackles and three assists for FHS, and Jyden Graham had eight solo tackles, one assist and blocked a point-after kick.

FHS (1-2) continues district play Friday at Kentucky Country Day in Louisville.

