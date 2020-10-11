Frankfort's football team picked up its first win of the season Friday, rolling past Eminence 51-38 at Eminence.
It was the district opener for both teams.
FHS' Azeno Williams ran for 384 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries. He also scored a two-point conversion.
Charlie Ellis scored two touchdown for the Panthers with 48 yards on 10 carries, and Parks Pressley rushed for 19 yards on three carries, and he scored a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Sam Davis was 2-for-3 for 11 yards with a two-point conversion pass and a two-point conversion reception. Ellis also threw for a conversion, and Elijah Walker caught two passes for 11 yards and had a reception for a two-point conversion.
Jaden Morgan had nine solo tackles and three assists for FHS, and Jyden Graham had eight solo tackles, one assist and blocked a point-after kick.
FHS (1-2) continues district play Friday at Kentucky Country Day in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.