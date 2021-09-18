Frankfort’s football team broke its two-game losing streak Friday night, and if it wasn’t exactly the game FHS coach Craig Foley wanted to see from his team, it was what the Panthers needed.

“It’s nice to get a win,” Foley said after FHS defeated Bracken County 40-16 at Sower Field for homecoming. “We had one player who lost a family member this week and didn’t get to practice. It was emotional for him tonight. It was a tough week for a lot of reasons.

“Attitude isn’t the right word, but there was tension in the air,” he added. “I think they really wanted to come in and turn things around after two losses, but we were way too undisciplined. You’re not going to beat anyone playing like this.”

Penalties were a problem for the Panthers, but they were able to beat Bracken decisively despite the miscues.

Frankfort (3-2) led 26-0 before the Polar Bears scored late in the third quarter.

FHS was ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 47-yard pass from Sam Davis to Xavier Cleveland and a 25-yard run by Azeno Williams. Charlie Ellis ran for the two-point conversion after Cleveland's touchdown.

The score was 26-0 at halftime as Davis completed touchdown passes of 18 and 14 yards to Larry Carter in the second quarter.

Payton Tully scored for Bracken County on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter to make the score 26-8, but Frankfort answered on its next possession as Jaden Morgan went 11 yards for a touchdown and a 34-8 lead. Davis completed a pass to Mason Leigh for the two-point conversion and 34-8 lead.

The Panthers’ final touchdown came on an interception return by Carter in the fourth quarter, and the Polar Bears’ Austin Holder closed out the scoring on a 3-yard run.

“We did a lot of things well,” Foley said. “Sam threw the ball well. In the second quarter he struggled some, but they put a lot of pressure in his face. In the first quarter we did a good job up front, but we didn’t do a good job up front in the second quarter and that caused him problems.

“We were better in the third quarter up front. We knew what they were going to do. They weren’t going to do anything fancy. It would be basic as all get out.”

Davis went 15-for-27 for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland caiught four passes for 102 yards and one touchdown, and Williams rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Morgan led FHS' defense with seven tackles, and Elijah Walker had 6.5 tackles.

Frankfort plays at Nicholas County Friday before taking a bye week on Oct. 1. The Panthers open district play Oct. 8 at home against Eminence.

