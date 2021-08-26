FHS logo

Frankfort High's home football game Friday will begin at 8 p.m. against Lynn Camp at Sower Field.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. but the start time was pushed back because of transportation issues for Lynn Camp.

