Frankfort’s girls basketball team took control in the second quarter and went on to beat Lexington Christian 68-60 Tuesday in Lexington.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) were ahead 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but they outscored LCA 23-15 in the second to lead 36-27 at halftime.

