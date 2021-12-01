FHS logo

Jamya Chenault scored 28 points and Rhealee Ellis 22 as Frankfort’s girls basketball team defeated Trimble County 61-33 Tuesday in Bedford.

Chenault was 13-for-16 from the field, and Ellis hit four 3-pointers in Frankfort’s first road game of the season.

Charlianne Robinson and Katie Norman both scored four points for FHS, Amaya Robinson scored two, and Brooklyn Peyton had one point.

FHS (2-0) plays at home tonight against Henry County.

