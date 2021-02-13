The play may not have been what Frankfort girls basketball coach Deron Norman was looking for, but the Lady Panthers defeated Western Hills 42-27 Saturday night at WHHS.
“It was an effort without energy,” Norman said. “We made baskets when we needed to, but we were not the aggressor at any point.”
FHS (9-5) led 10-3 after the first quarter and 19-11 at halftime.
The Lady Wolverines (0-8) made a run in the third quarter, cutting Frankfort’s lead to five points, 23-18, with 3:41 left in the period.
Frankfort was ahead 26-19 at the end of the quarter.
“We’re young, we’re awfully young,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “I think this is the first time that we executed offensively.”
Western Hills has been quarantined twice because of COVID, and its first game after the second quarantine was Tuesday. That was followed by three snow days.
“We weren’t even able to prepare for this except by Zoom,” Muravchick said.
The Lady Wolverines’ attention was on FHS’ Jamya Chenault, who scored 20 points.
“Our focus was on keeping the ball out of her hands,” Muravchick said. “She’s a great player, and she has some nice moves around the basket.”
After the Lady Wolverines got within five points in the third quarter, Frankfort went on a 12-3 run to lead 35-21 with 3:57 left in the game.
“We didn’t set the pace on defense,” Norman said. “We stood around and watched them do what they wanted to do. We’re young. This could be a lesson learned, and hopefully it will be.”
Frankfort took the No. 3 seed in the district tournament with Saturday’s win. Teams are playing district opponents just once this season instead of twice as they usually do because of the season being shortened by COVID.
Franklin County is the No. 1 seed, and Great Crossing is the second seed. Frankfort was originally scheduled to host the district tournament, but because F.D. Wilkinson Gym is closed for renovations, the district tournament will be played at Western Hills.
WHHS is scheduled to play at Garrard County Monday while Frankfort has picked up games at Woodford County Tuesday and Henry Clay Wednesday.
FRANKFORT (42) — Rhealee Ellis 10, Haley Close 2, Rachel Shropshire 8, Jamya Chenault 20, Tatum Williams 2.
WESTERN HILLS (27) — Kiana Mitchell 3, Sara Ayers 5, Denise Waddell 5, Christina Ayers 7, Elizabeth Judy 7.
