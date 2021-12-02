FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls basketball team improved to 3-0 Wednesday with a 56-29 win over Henry County at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Rhealee Ellis scored a team-high 23 points for FHS, and Jamya Chenault was in double figures with 12 points.

Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Kendall Cook, Katie Norman and Brooklyn Peyton with five points each, Rheanna Murphy with four, and Charlianne Robinson with two points. Chenault had eight rebounds to lead Frankfort.

The Lady Panthers plays their next game at home Monday against Kentucky Country Day at 7:30 p.m.

