Frankfort High’s girls basketball team’s final regular-season home game was a 61-54 win over Presentation Wednesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

FHS’ Jamya Chenault recorded a double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds, and Rhealee Ellis hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

Also scoring for FHS were Charlianne Robinson and Kendall Cook with six points each, and Amayah Robinson and Emani Jones with two points each.

Frankfort (14-11) closes out the regular season Friday with a game at Augusta.

