At the first two breaks Thursday, Frankfort’s girls basketball team held double-digit leads on Western Hills.

Just before the end of the third quarter, WHHS was within five points.

That was as close as the Lady Wolverines would get. FHS led by eight at the end of the third and went on to win 60-43 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

“We competed with them,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “I thought we did a good job on defense. We double-teamed Jamya (Chenault), and she beat us to death on the block, but when we executed on defense we’d try to do that on offense and turn the ball over. That and free throws killed us.”

Frankfort was ahead 22-7 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 18 points, 38-20, on back-to-back 3-pointers from Katie Norman and Rhealee Ellis early in the third, but WHHS went on a 15-2 run to cut Frankfort’s lead to five, 40-35, with 13 seconds left in the third.

Frankfort’s Kendall Cook had a three-point play with a layup and free throw with three seconds remaining, giving the Lady Panthers a 43-35 lead when the quarter ended.

Norman hit the last of her three-pointers to open the fourth quarter, and Western Hills didn’t get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

“They did a lot of things that people really haven’t done until now,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “They tried to stop Jamya and Rhealee, and they put two kids on them to do that.”

Norman said while Chenault is often double-teamed, that defense normally comes once she has the ball, not the entire time FHS is on offense.

“When kids see these situations they have to make plays,” he said. “Katie hit some big 3s, and Kendall came up with some big steals. We have to respond. We put 60 points on the board, so I guess we did that.”

WHHS struggled at the foul line, going 14-for-30.

Aubrey Perkins and Sara Ayers led the Lady Wolverines with eight points each.

“On offense we need to be consistent,” Muravchick said. “We’re not making our shots.

“It was a great effort on our kids’ part. We’re young. Once we get the rotation down and get the mix of minutes for players that we need, we’ll be better in those situations.”

Chenault was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, and Ellis finished with 11.

The Lady Panthers are playing without their point guard, CC Barnett, who tore her ACL in the summer.

“Our defense is not doing real well right now, and we know we have to continue working on that,” Norman said. “I love defense, I love pressure defense, and we’ll have to work on that.”

FHS, 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the district, plays in the Stephanie Wilson Memorial Tournament Monday through Wednesday at Bellevue.

WHHS (5-7, 1-2) plays its next game on Jan. 5 at Henry Clay.

WESTERN HILLS (43) — Lauren McGaughey 3, Kiana Mitchell 5, Sakota Wilder 4, Mykenzie Hellard 2, Aubrey Perkins 8, Sara Ayers 8, Denise Waddell 3, Christina Ayers 5, Kaylind Davis 5.

FRANKFORT (60) — Rhealee Ellis 11, Charlianne Robinson 3, Aluhzay Peyton 4, Katie Norman 9, Kendall Cook 9, Jamya Chenault 24.

