At the end of the third quarter, Frankfort’s girls basketball team led Western Hills 21-20, and the Lady Wolverines trailed by just five points with 57 seconds remaining.
But FHS closed the game with a 7-0 to win 44-32 Friday at WHHS’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“We played hard,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “In our last three or four possessions we made some mental mistakes that were costly. I was running kids in and out to keep our energy up. It was a tough loss.”
Frankfort led 10-3 after the first quarter but scored just four points in the second and led 14-12 at the half.
“This year it’s been quite simple,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “We don’t function very well when everyone’s not playing in a game.
“We run into it when somebody’s hurt. We played in a Christmas tournament without Jamya (Chenault), and we played with Rhealee (Ellis) being out. I think in the long run it will be for us, and it’ll force the younger girls to get better.
“I’ve been in games when we didn’t finish, but we came out with the win tonight.”
The Lady Panthers scored the first five points of the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Ellis and a layup from Chenault, but Chenault’s second basket of the period, which put FHS ahead 21-17 with 4:12 left in the third, was Frankfort’s last basket of the quarter.
Western Hills’ Bry’e Wolfe scored on a layup, and a free throw by Kiana Mitchell pulled the Lady Wolverines within a point of Frankfort at 21-20.
FHS opened the final period with eight straight points on baskets by Kendall Cook, Ellis and Charlianne Robinson and two free throws from Robinson.
A 3-pointer from Denise Waddell was Western Hills’ first bucket of the quarter, and she had a three-point play with 1:23 remaining to cut Frankfort’s lead to five at 35-30.
The two teams traded scores before FHS went on its 7-0 run.
“I’ve been in games that are kind of ugly, and at the end you don’t finish and take a loss,” Norman said. “That’s devastating. I’m proud of the way we played at the end and finished.”
Chenault, who spent most of the game in foul trouble, led all players with 15 points.
Waddell was Western Hills’ top scorer with eight points.
“That was one of our key things, to keep her out of the game as much as we could,” Muravchick said of Chenault. “Jamya is a great player, and she’s going to get some points, and we wanted to keep Rhealee off the perimeter.
“We got off to a rough start,” he added. “In the second quarter we came back and were more aggressive with our man-to-man defense. We changed our game plan and tried to wear them out.
“I’ve never coached a group like this. If they’re up 50 or down 50, they never quit. That’s one of the things I love about this group.”
Frankfort, 12-6 overall and 3-1 in the district, doesn’t play again until Friday at home against Franklin County.
WHHS (5-9, 1-3) plays at Washington County Saturday, at Great Crossing Tuesday in a district game and hosts Presentation Thursday.
FRANKFORT (44) — Kendall Cook 10, Rhealee Ellis 12, Amaya Robinson 2, Jamya Chenault 15, Charlianne Robinson 5.
WESTERN HILLS (32) — Lauren McGaughey 4, Bry’e Wolfe 6, Kiana Mitchell 1, Sakota Wilder 5, Sara Ayers 3, Denise Waddell 8, Christina Ayers 3, Kaylind Davis 2.
