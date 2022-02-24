Wednesday’s 41st District tournament girls game between Frankfort and Great Crossing looked like a total mismatch on paper.

It wasn’t.

After losing to Great Crossing by 34 and 27 points in the regular season, the Lady Panthers kept Wednesday’s game close before losing 64-57 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Great Crossing will play Franklin County Friday for the district championship.

“I think we did everything we could to make this a game,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “We attacked them. It was one of those games where you hope one ball bounces the right way and you give yourself a shot.

“That’s what I told the girls. We just want to give ourselves a shot. We’re competitive, we’ve learned, we’re young. They gave everything they had tonight against Great Crossing. They just put everything together at the right time. They all responded with moments where they were tremendous, and most of them have never been in that pressure situation before.”

Great Crossing (14-13) led 10-6 after the first quarter and 26-18 with 2:03 left in the second period.

Frankfort closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run, capped by a putback at the buzzer by Kendall Cook to tie the game at 26-26 at the break.

The Lady Warhawks scored the first four points of the third quarter and led 46-36 when the period ended.

The lead was still 10 points, 52-42, with 3:57 left in the game, but FHS outscored Great Crossing 7-3 to make the score 55-49 with 2:14 remaining.

The Lady Panthers hit two 3-pointers in the final 47 seconds, one each by Rhealee Ellis and Jamya Chenault, as FHS pulled within five points with six seconds left.

Ava Schureman hit two free throws with two seconds remaining to make the final score 64-57.

“That’s been our theme is to not get in that quicksand, to fight your way out,” Norman said about his team keeping the game close. “It’s just like Charli (Robinson), it’s her first year playing point guard, and she did a tremendous job tonight handling that pressure.

“Kendall took a year off and this is her first year back, and she made some great plays defensively. My daughter (Katie), she‘s just a juggernaut on defense. She’ll guard anyone I ask her to.

“Rhealee, you think about all those runouts. She hasn’t been shooting well lately, but tonight when she needed to shoot well she knocked them down. She made the free throws at the end and a 3 at the end and the layups. I’m just so happy they responded.”

Ellis led FHS with 21 points, many coming on runouts, and Chenault, the team’s only senior, finished with 19 points.

“I challenged her to go out and show everybody how good she is, and I stand by it,” Norman said of Chenault. “She’s the best player in this region. What she goes through, being double and triple teamed. You saw in that fourth quarter. She put us on her back, and she went after it.

“I love her to death. I told her in there, she’s one of the best players to ever wear blue and orange. That’s undeniable. She’ll be a great player at the next level. I’m just proud of them.”

FHS finishes their season at 14-13.

“Like I always tell them, I don’t care if you lose a game, but have no regrets,” Norman said. “Make sure you gave everything you had. They actually gave more tonight than they had.”

FRANKFORT (57) — Rhealee Ellis 21, Charlianne Robinson 2, Katie Norman 4, Kendall Cook 8, Amayah Robinson 3, Jamya Chenault 19.

GREAT CROSSING (64) — Timothi Williams 13, Chapel Brown 8, Ava Schureman 3, Olivia Tierney 16, Ellie Roberts 2, Raegan Barrett 19, Leila Custard 2, Kennedy Harrison 1.

