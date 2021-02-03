FHS logo

Frankfort's girls basketball team lost to Great Crossing 61-51 Tuesday in a district game played at The Frankfort Christian Academy.

FHS had three players in double figures — Jamya Chenault with 17 points, Rachel Shropshire with 13 and Haley Close with 12 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Panthers were Brianna Walker with four points, Rhealee Ellis with three and Tatum Williams with two points.

Chenault had eight rebounds, and Walker and Shropshire both had six.

In the Lady Panthers' 62-51 win Thursday over the Christian Educational Consortium in Louisville, Chenault scored 25 points, Close finished with 16, and Shropshire was in double figures with 12.

Also scoring for FHS were Walker with four points, Ellis with three and Williams with two points.

Chenault, who went over 1,000 points for her career during the game, also had 11 rebounds. 

Frankfort (7-4) plays at Model Thursday.

