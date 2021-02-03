Frankfort's girls basketball team lost to Great Crossing 61-51 Tuesday in a district game played at The Frankfort Christian Academy.
FHS had three players in double figures — Jamya Chenault with 17 points, Rachel Shropshire with 13 and Haley Close with 12 points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Panthers were Brianna Walker with four points, Rhealee Ellis with three and Tatum Williams with two points.
Chenault had eight rebounds, and Walker and Shropshire both had six.
In the Lady Panthers' 62-51 win Thursday over the Christian Educational Consortium in Louisville, Chenault scored 25 points, Close finished with 16, and Shropshire was in double figures with 12.
Also scoring for FHS were Walker with four points, Ellis with three and Williams with two points.
Chenault, who went over 1,000 points for her career during the game, also had 11 rebounds.
Frankfort (7-4) plays at Model Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.