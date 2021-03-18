Frankfort’s girls basketball team stayed with Great Crossing when the two teams met in the regular season.
Wednesday, with Frankfort missing two players because of injuries, Great Crossing won 60-32 in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills.
Great Crossing will play Franklin County Friday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
“We’re at the end of the season and we’re trying to find people to fill positions,” FHS coach Deron Norman said, “and we’re asking our younger players to step up.”
Great Crossing defeated Frankfort 61-51 on Feb. 2. The Warhawks led 21-3 after the first quarter Wednesday and 43-12 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers were without senior Haley Close, who suffered a torn ACL in practice, and sophomore Rhealee Ellis, who has a bruise on her kneecap. Both players have been out for about two weeks.
FHS Junior Jamya Chenault went 6-for-10 from the field and scored a team-high 13 points.
Braylee McMath led Great Crossing (11-6) with 13 points, and Timothi Williams scored 12.
Frankfort finished with an 11-10 record, its ninth winning season in the program’s history.
The Lady Panthers graduate three seniors off this year’s team — Close, Brianna Walker and Tatum Williams.
“Haley, Brianna and Tatum have been with us since they were in the third grade,” Norman said. “Amy (Dungan) brought them up in the county league, and they’ve worked to keep getting better.”
Chenault is the only junior on the team, and Ellis is the only sophomore. Frankfort’s roster has six freshmen and an eighth grader.
“We’re going to work with our young players and do the same thing we’ve been doing, keep getting better and better,” Norman said.
FRANKFORT (32) — Charlotte Barnett 1, Brooklyn Peyton 6, Rachel Shropshire 7, Katie Norman 3, Jamya Chenault 13, Tatum Williams 2.
GREAT CROSSING (60) — Rachel Smith 5, Timothi Williams 12, Braylee McMath 13, Emma Boehm 2, Kaylee Ray 4, Chapel Brown 3, Ava Schureman 2, Hailey Ward 4, Olivia Tierney 7, Raegan Barrett 6, Leila Custard 2.
