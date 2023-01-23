Frankfort’s girls basketball team defeated Collegiate 54-36 Saturday in Louisville.

012523.GBall-FH Blythe-FC Simpson_ly.jpg

Frankfort's London Blythe dribbles the ball while being guarded by Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers Friday at FCHS. Frankfort defeated Collegiate Saturday in Louisville. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Kendall Cook scored 12 points to lead FHS, and Rhealee Ellis was also in double figures with 11 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription