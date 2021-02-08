FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls basketball team defeated Christian Fellowship 72-56 Saturday in the DCA Warriors Classic at Danville Christian.

Jamya Chenault scored 27 points, one of three FHS players in double figures. Rhealee Ellis hit 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, and Haley Close scored 14 points.

Brianna Walker and Rachel Shropshire each scored five points, and Tatum Williams chipped in two points.

FHS (8-4) plays at Garrard County Monday.

