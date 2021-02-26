022621.GBall-FHSeniors - Williams Walker Close_Twitter.jpg

Frankfort's girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night Monday. This year's seniors, from left, are Tatum Williams, Brianna Walker and Haley Close. (Photo via Twitter)

Frankfort's girls basketball team defeated Collegiate 52-28 Thursday in Louisville.

The victory puts the Lady Panthers' record at 10-6 going into Saturday's game at St. Henry.

On Thursday, Rachel Shropshire led FHS with 18 points, and Rhealee Ellis was in double figures with 11 points.

Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Haley Close with nine points, Jamya Chenault with eight, and Annabel Young, Charlianne Robinson and Brianna Walker with two points each. Chenault had a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers lost to Trimble County 47-40 Monday on Senior Night at The Frankfort Christian Academy.

Chenault scored a team-high 17 points, followed by Walker and Tatum Williams with six points each, Shropshire with five, and Close and Ellis with three points each.

Chenault, Shropshire and Williams had seven rebounds apiece.

Frankfort's seniors this year are Close, Walker and Williams.

