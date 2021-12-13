The Frankfort Christian Academy’s girls basketball team hosted Frankfort Saturday afternoon in the district opener for both teams with FHS winning 75-34.

Jamya Chenault had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Frankfort, and Rhealee Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Rounding out the scoring for FHS were Katie Norman with nine points, Brooklyn Peyton and Kendall Cook with six points each, Simyia Minion with three, and Rheanna Murphy with two points.

Peyton had nine rebounds and Cook had eight.

Caitlin Wallace had a double-double for TFCA with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Also scoring for the Lady Royals were Emily Wallace with four points, Sarah Asher with three and Brady Barnes with two points.

TFCA plays at Franklin County Monday and hosts Western Hills Thursday.

Frankfort plays at Robertson County Monday and Frederick Douglass Wednesday.

