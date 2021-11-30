FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls basketball team opened its season with a 67-47 win Monday over the Christian Educational Consortium at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Jamya Chenault led FHS with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Rhealee Ellis, who made four 3-pointers, finished with 18 points.

Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Katie Norman with eight points, Kendall Cook and Charlianne Robinson with five points each, and Rheanna Murphy and Brooklyn Peyton with two points each.

Frankfort plays at Trimble County tonight and hosts Henry County Wednesday.

