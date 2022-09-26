Frankfort’s girls cross country team finished 10th in the Bluegrass Invitational Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Kenzie Barber led FHS, finishing 13th in 20 minutes, 34.50 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.

