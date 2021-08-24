FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team defeated Gallatin County 3-1 Monday at Gallatin.

Sawyier Shaw scored twice for FHS, and Rebecca Vaught had the team's third goal. Annabel Young had an assist.

The Lady Panthers (4-4) will play Estill County Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sower Soccer Complex.

