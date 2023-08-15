Frankfort's Emma Johnson (7) tries to avoid a collision with Western Hills goalkeeper Elizabeth Judy in the first half of their Capital City Classic game Monday at WHHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s girls soccer team set some goals for the season, and the Lady Panthers met one Monday night.
FHS defeated Western Hills 2-1 in the first round of the Capital City Classic at WHHS. It was Frankfort’s first district win since 2006.
“This has been a focus of ours for the last three years, getting a win in the district and being really competitive in the district,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “We set some goals this year, and this is one goal that we’ve met. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors have all contributed greatly. They practice hard, they work hard, and they play as one.”
FHS opened the scoring Monday with a goal by Emma Johnson with 13:53 left in the first half.
WHHS responded quickly, tying the game when Taylor Doss scored on an assist from Carley Chavez with 9:20 left in the half.
“We knew Hills would be a challenge,” Rogers said. “It’s a rivalry, and we knew it would be competitive. We wanted to be the aggressor and set the tone early.”
The score stayed 1-1 until just three minutes were left in the half when Johnson scored her second goal.
That put the Lady Panthers ahead 2-1 at halftime. Neither team scored in the second half, most of which was played in heavy rain. There was a lightning delay with about eight minutes to go, but play was resumed.
“We didn’t expect it to be easy with Western Hills,” said Jaleia Hatchett, who had an assist Monday.
In Monday’s first game, Franklin County shut out Shelby County 2-0 with Meriah Price scoring both goals.
The tournament resumes today at the Sower Soccer Complex. Frankfort and Shelby County will play at 6 p.m., and FCHS and Hills will play at 8 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday at Franklin County. Shelby County and Hills will play at 6 p.m., followed by FCHS and Frankfort squaring off at 8 p.m.
For Frankfort, getting its first district win takes one goal off its list.
“It’s something we talk about every year,” Margaret Wilkerson said. “We’ve played some close matches, but we came up empty. It feels great to get one under our belts.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.