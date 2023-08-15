Frankfort’s girls soccer team set some goals for the season, and the Lady Panthers met one Monday night.

FHS defeated Western Hills 2-1 in the first round of the Capital City Classic at WHHS. It was Frankfort’s first district win since 2006.

081623.WH E Judy-FH Johnson_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Emma Johnson (7) tries to avoid a collision with Western Hills goalkeeper Elizabeth Judy in the first half of their Capital City Classic game Monday at WHHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

