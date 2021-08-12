FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team defeated Bullitt East 1-0 Wednesday at Sower Soccer Complex to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Annabel Young scored the game's only goal on a penalty kick, and Caroline Miklavcic was in goal for FHS.

The Lady Panthers play their next game Saturday at 11 a.m. against Fleming County at Sower Soccer Complex.

