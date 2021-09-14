FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team lost to Bryan Station 7-1 Monday in Lexington.

Sawyier Shaw scored for FHS off an assist from Annabel Young.

Frankfort's next game is a district matchup Wednesday at Great Crossing.

