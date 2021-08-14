FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday when Fleming County defeated FHS 5-0 at the Sower Soccer Complex.

FHS (2-1) is back in action Monday when it plays Shelby County at 8 p.m. at Franklin County in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic.

