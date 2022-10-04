Frankfort's Cora Anglin (33) and Great Crossing's Gracie Gordon (11) collide after Gordon kicked the ball during the 41st District tournament Monday at Capitol View Park. At left is Frankfort's Jaleia Hatchett. Great Crossing won 9-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
When Frankfort’s girls soccer team played Great Crossing in the regular season, the game ended with the mercy rule when GCHS scored its 10th goal with about 26 minutes left in the match.
When the two teams met again Monday in the first round of the 41st District tournament, the game went the full 80 minutes with Great Crossing winning 9-0.
“We’ve been tracking what they’ve been doing the last few weeks when we knew we were going to see them again,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “We changed our formation to force them to play a little differently and to keep the game going as long as we could.
“It worked, but it also set us up with a few more chances for goals, and in the final 20 minutes we were past midfield a lot more.”
Great Crossing, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will play the winner of Tuesday’s Western Hills-Franklin County match in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
The tournament is being played at Capitol View Park.
“There’s definitely been lots of improvement,” FHS senior Sawyier Shaw said. "This season has been a building year for us, for all the players but especially the younger players. It’s been a good year of building, and we’ve seen so much improvement.”
The Warhawks (12-5) led 4-0 at halftime on two goals by Kaylee Tyson and single goals from Julia Baker and Emma King.
Tyson scored in the second half for the hat trick, and Gracie Gordon, Cameron Crump, Meredith Turner and Tori Skaggs also scored second-half goals.
Frankfort ends the season at 2-13-2, but those in the program see better days ahead.
“We’re an extremely young team, and I’m excited to see what these girls will do in the next few years,” FHS senior Rebecca Vaught said.
“We have passion, we have heart, and they’re going to keep getting better each year,” Shaw said.
Kamorah Tillman started in goal for Great Crossing, and Olivia Noffsinger came in during the second half to finish in goal.
Sophomore Rachel Nickels played a complete game at goalkeeper for FHS.
“One thing about this season is we had a JV team,” Rogers said. “Our numbers are going up, and that’s a testament to the work we’ve done the last few years. People are excited about being a Lady Panther. Years ago we’d have eight people at practice, and this year we’ve been around 20 people at practice.
“Every goal we set this season we nearly achieved. There was one we didn’t get. We wanted to get a district win and we didn’t, but tonight they didn’t quit. They left it on the field, and I’m proud of the way we played.”
