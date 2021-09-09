FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls soccer team shut out East Jessamine 3-0 Wednesday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Annabel Young scored twice for the Lady Panthers, and Sawyier Shaw had a goal.

Assists went to Margaret Wilkerson and Callie Perry.

Caroline Miklavcic had the shutout in goal.

FHS (5-7) plays Marion County Thursday at 7 p.m. and Anderson County Saturday at 10 a.m. Both matches are at Sower.

