Frankfort's girls soccer team picked up its second victory of the season Monday, beating Gallatin County 4-0 at Sower Soccer Complex.

Annabel Young scored three goals for a hat trick, and Caroline Miklavcic had the Lady Panthers' other goal. Claire Moore recorded an assist for FHS.

Frankfort (2-7) plays its next match Wednesday at Shelby County.

