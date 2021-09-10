FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls soccer team played Marion County to a 1-1 tie Thursday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Sawyier Shaw scored for FHS off an assist from Annabel Young.

Frankfort (5-7-1) plays at Sower Saturday, taking on Anderson County at 10 a.m.

