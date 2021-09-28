FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team and Whitefield Academy played to a 1-1 tie Monday at Sower Soccer Complex.

Sawyier Shaw scored for FHS off an assist from Annabel Young.

Monday was Senior Night for Frankfort. This year's seniors are Pauli Hancock, Caroline Miklavcic, Claire Moore, Jewell Mueller and Callie Perry.

The Lady Panthers close out the regular season Wednesday at Taylor County.

