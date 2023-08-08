FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team opened its season with a 7-2 victory over Owen County Monday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Freshman Emma Johnson scored five goals for FHS, and senior Margaret Wilkerson scored two goals.

