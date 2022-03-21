FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls tennis team defeated Lafayette 3-2 Monday in Lexington.

FHS plays at Dunbar Tuesday and hosts Anderson County Friday.

Varsity

Singles: Ella Abney (F) def. Camila Lendof 6-4, 6-1; Margi Walters (F) def. Landyn Lepley 8-1; Ella Denton (F) def. Ruby Loeffler 8-0.

Doubles: Ella Congleton/Lilian Beidting (L) def. Jaleia Hatchett/Ella McCutchen 8-0, Morgan Kissick/Shannon Donworth (L) def. Quinn Hedden/Ashlyn Willard 8-2.

JV

Marta Garcia/Margaret Wilkerson (F) won 9-8, Rhys Staples/Kennedy Smith (F) won 8-3, Chandler Davenport/Mia Kinnett (F) lost 8-5.

