Frankfort’s girls tennis team went 3-0 last week, improving to 9-1 and extending its winning streak to nine matches.

FHS defeated Great Crossing 5-0 April 18 at home, won 4-1 April 19 at Bourbon County and shut out Collins 5-0 Wednesday at home.

FHS 5, Great Crossing 0

Singles: Ella Abney def. Anna Ivankovitsch 8-0, Margi Walters def. Ainsley Yates 8-1, Ella Denton def. Martha Johnson 8-1.

Doubles: Quinn Hedden/Ashlyn Willard def. Josie Holderman/Allison Stubbs 8-0, Dorothy Hanson/Jaleia Hatchett def. Ivankovitsch/Ainsley Yates 8-0.

Exhibitions: playing for FHS were Ella McCutchen/Marta Garcia, Helen Hall Abney/Sawyier Shaw, Margaret Wilkerson/Rhys Staples.

FHS 4, Bourbon Co. 1

Singles: Ella Abney (F) def. Katie Mulcahy 6-4, 7-6; Alysha Garcia (B) def. Ella Denton 6-0, 6-2; Ashlyn Willard (F) def. Leah Snyder 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Quinn Hedden/Jaleia Hatchett (F) def. Sophia Price/Charisma Massy 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; Dorothy Hanson/Ella McCutchen (F) def. Destin Turner/Taylor Koch 7-5, 6-7, 1-0.

Exhibitions: playing for FHS were Marta Garcia/Sawyier Shaw, Margaret Wilkerson/Mia Kinnett, Mimi Ligouri.

FHS 5, Collins 0

Singles: Ella Abney def. Claire Davis 6-2, 6-1; Margi Walters def. Abby Quinn 6-3, 6-3; Ashlyn Willard def. Tayan Stansfield 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Jaleia Hatchett/Ella McCutchen def. Lillie Ruddy/Arya Lang 6-2, 1-6, 1-0; Dorothy Hanson/Quinn Hedden def. Alani Fred/Isabel Irizany 6-4, 7-6.

Exhibitions: playing for FHS were Marta Garcia/Rhys Staples, Sawyier Shaw/Margaret Wilkerson.

